Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sep 2 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 10,392 new coronavirus cases, 8,454 recoveries and 72 deaths on Wednesday.

The state Health Department said that the total count of cases stands at 4,55,531 including 3,48,330 recoveries and 4,125 deaths. The state has 1,03,076 active cases.

It said that 60,804 samples are were tested in the last 24 hours of which 10,392 were found to be COVID positive. (ANI)

