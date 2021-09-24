Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 24 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 1,246 new COVID-19 cases and 10 fatalities in the last 24 hours, said the state health bulletin on Friday.

As per the health bulletin, the cumulative positive cases in the state stand at 20,44,490 including 13,535 active cases.

Also Read | Realme Launches Narzo 50 Series, Realme Band 2 & Smart TV Neo 32-Inch in India; Check Prices & Other Details Here.

With 1,450 new recoveries, the total number of recoveries in Andhra Pradesh has gone up to 20,16,837. The total fatalities rose to 14,118.

A total of 55,323 COVID-19 tests were done in the last 24 hours. Out of this, 1,246 were tested positive.

Also Read | Karnataka Congress Leaders Take Tonga Ride to Assembly To Protest Against Fuel Price Hike.

Out of 10 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, two were reported from Chittoor and Krishna districts each and one death each was reported from East Godavari, Guntur, Nellore, Prakasam, Srikakulam, and Visakhapatnam districts. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)