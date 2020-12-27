Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 27 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 349 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 8,81,061.

According to the state health department, the death toll in Andhra Pradesh stands at 7,094 after two deaths were reported on Sunday.

The number of recovered cases stands at 8,70,342 while the active cases stand at 3,625 in Andhra Pradesh, state health department said.

With 18,732 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total cases rise to 1,01,87,850, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

With 279 deaths during the same period, the toll mounts to 1,47,622, according to the Health Ministry.

The total number of active cases is at 2,78,690 while the total discharged cases are at 97,61,538 with 21,430 new discharges in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

