Amaravati, Jan 5 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 434 fresh cases of COVID-19, the highest in a single day for over two months, a government bulletin stated.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: 26-Year-Old Woman Raped By Sales Representative Of Bank’s Credit Card Department In Surat; Case Registered.

The number of active cases mounted to 1,848, an increase of 799 in the last one week.

Also Read | 'Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu Caused Security Threats to PM Narendra Modi, Both Acting on Instructions of Pakistan's ISI', Says BJP Leader Tarun Chugh.

The state also reported 102 recoveries but no deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday, the latest health bulletin said.

The state COVID-19 chart showed a total of 20,78,376 cases, 20,62,029 recoveries and 14,499 deaths till now.

Chittoor district reported the highest number of 68 fresh coronavirus cases, followed by Visakhapatnam with 63 and Krishna 61.

Guntur district registered 45 cases, Vizianagaram 39, East Godavari 34, SPS Nellore and West Godavari 30 each, Anantapuramu 27 and Kadapa 13.

Prakasam, Kurnool and Srikakulam districts added 7, 8 and 9 new cases respectively.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)