Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), led by former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, reconstituted the party's Political Action Committee (PAC) on Sunday. Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy is the PAC's coordinator.

Sajja Reddy is the party's state general secretary. He has also served as the former Public Affairs Advisor to the Government of Andhra Pradesh between 2019 and 2024 under former CM Jaganmohan Reddy.

The 33 member committee has been constituted with the other following members--- Tammineni Sitaram, Pedika Rajanna Dora, Bellana Chandrasekhar, , Budi Mutyala Naidu, , Pinnipalli Viswarup, Thota Trimurthulu (Andhra MLC), Mudragada Padmanabham, Puppala Srinivasa Rao (Vasu Babu), Cherukuvada Sri Ranganadha Raju, Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani), Velampalli Srinivas, Jogi Ramesh, Kona Raghupathi, Vidadala Rajini, Bolla Brahmanaidu, , Nandigam Suresh Babu, Adimulapu Suresh, Poluboina Anil Kumar Yadav, Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy, Kalattur Narayana Swamy, RK Roja, Y.S., Sheikh Bepari Anjadh Basha, Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Abdul Hafeez Khan, Malagundla Shankara Narayana, Thalari Rangaiah, Y Visweswara Reddy, Mahalaxmi Srinivas, Sake Sailajanath.

The party has also appointed Rajya Sabha MPs Golla Baburao, Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy as members. Lok Sabha MP Avinash Reddy is the sole MP in the PAC.

"The party's regional coordinators will also serve as permanent invitees to the PAC," the party said.

Posting about the reconstitution of the committee, YSRCP's X account said, "Party President @ysjagan has appointed 33 people as members of the YSRCP Political Advisory Committee."

Earlier on Saturday, former Andhra Pradesh minister Perni Nani criticised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for a "malicious campaign" against the YSRCP chief.

He claimed that the government led by CM Naidu stopped the helicopter of the YSRCP chief while he was going to visit the family of Kuruba Lingamaiah, a party worker who was allegedly murdered.

The party has recently also raised allegations against the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), accusing them of "killing cows in the cow shelter managed by the trust.

The party has claimed that nearly a "100 innocent cows" have lost their lives in the gaushala (cow shelter) due to neglect and poor maintenance of the shelter. However, the temple trust has denied claims of any such deaths. (ANI)

