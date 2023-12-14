Anakapalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 14 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National General Secretary Nara Lokesh met with the workers and farmers of Etikoppaka's Sugar Factory, victims of the Naval base, and fishermen in Payakaraopeta Assembly Constituency on his 221st day of Yuvagalam Padayatra.

During his meeting with the farmers and workers of Etikoppaka Sugar Factory in Payakaraopeta Constituency, it was revealed that the first sugar factory in the cooperative sector of the Asian continent was established at Etikoppaka in 1932-33.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Security Breach: Delhi Police Register Case Under UAPA After Security Lapse in House.

Starting with 20 members, the factory grew to 5,600 members by 2004. Initially processing 70 tonnes of sugarcane, the production increased to 2.84 lakh tonnes by 2004.

However, sugarcane production declined due to a gradual reduction in incentives to farmers. They mentioned that Rs 27 crores were provided to this factory during TDP Chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's regime.

Also Read | Parliament Security Breach: Police Team Reaches House in Gurugram, Where Four Accused Stayed Before Incident (Watch Video).

The current Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has done nothing for the workers of the Etikoppaka Sugar factory during his 4.6-year rule, they said.

Nara Lokesh slammed Jagan Reddy for failing to fulfil his promise of reopening all sugar factories in the state and supporting them, the farmer and workers said.

The young TDP leader, however, assured that the pending dues of Etikoppaka Sugar Factory will be released and it will regain its past glory.

The naval base victims of Bangarammapalem and Kapula Vatada villages presented a petition to Nara Lokesh at the Thimmapuram intersection and revealed that the construction of a naval base in their area is forcing authorities to stop existing fishing, which has been their livelihood.

They urged to be hired as skilled workers and paid Rs 30,000 per month until the fishing harbor is built, and boats are shifted. They also requested that 50 per cent of civilian government jobs in the Navy be provided to project residents for each PAF and PDF family.

Additionally, they asked for Kendriya Vidyalaya along with the CBSE syllabus and a primary health center to be built in their area.

They also demanded the formation of a government advisory committee, coordination committee, and monitoring committee for the displaced persons in their villages.

Responding to this, Nara Lokesh said that there is no point in troubling farmers and fishermen who have given land for national defense purposes. He assured that, once his party comes to power, the TDP government will talk to Navy officials and take steps to ensure that the fishing profession is not disturbed.

He also assured to build a fishing harbor and provide employment to the fishermen, along with compensation to PAF and PDF villages, subject to laws. Furthermore, Loked assured that a basic health centre and infrastructure will be established, and actions will be taken to provide appropriate compensation for fishing society lands.

In his interaction with the fishermen at Saripallipalem of Payakaraopeta constituency, the TDP National General Secretary said that the Telugu Desam government supported the fishermen in every way and spent Rs 788.38 crores for the welfare of fishermen during the TDP regime.

While TDP gave tools and boats to fishermen on subsidy, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government cancelled it. Nara Lokesh assured that fishermen's families will be supported through Chandranna Bima, and steps will be taken to issue death certificates in time for those who died while hunting and compensation for those who lost their lives during the cyclone. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)