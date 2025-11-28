Ananthapur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 28 (ANI): A three-year-old toddler with his throat slit, and his mother, Amulya, were found dead under suspicious circumstances in Anantapur district on Thursday. Amulya's husband, Ravi, works as a Deputy Tahsildar at the Ramagiri Tahsildar office.

Anantapur Town DSP Srinivas Rao stated that based on information received on Thursday evening, the police went to the residence of Ravi after he alerted them. Since Amulya was not opening the door, the police, along with neighbours, broke it open.

Also Read | Cyclone Ditwah: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Southern Andhra Pradesh As Cyclone Intensifies.

Police are investigating the case from all angles, examining whether it is a murder related to family dispute or a suicide. The One Town Police are questioning Ravi in connection with the incident.

Inside the house, they found Amulya (30) and her young son dead, reportedly in a suspected suicide. The reasons behind the deaths are still unclear.

Also Read | Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, November 28, 2025: Maruti Suzuki, Lupin and Kotak Mahindra Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Friday.

Police officials said that further details will be disclosed soon. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)