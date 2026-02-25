Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 25 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Minister for Mines, Geology and Excise Kollu Ravindra asserted that Andhra Pradesh is committed to transforming its Beach Sand Mineral (BSM) wealth into a globally competitive Titanium and Rare Earth industrial ecosystem.

Speaking at the workshop on "Beach Sand Minerals to Titanium, Rare Earth Elements and RE Permanent Magnets - Building Domestic Value Chains in Andhra Pradesh", the Minister said, "Andhra Pradesh must move beyond mineral extraction and build end-to-end value chains within the State."

According to a press release, Ravindra emphasised that titanium and rare earth elements are strategic materials essential for aerospace, defence, electric mobility and renewable energy sectors. The government's vision, he said, is to create integrated mineral-to-manufacturing clusters that generate large-scale employment and attract high-value investments.

Delivering the special address, G Satish Reddy, former Chairman of DRDO, highlighted the strategic importance of titanium alloys and rare earth-based permanent magnets in advanced defence systems, satellites, missiles and next-generation mobility solutions.

He stressed that domestic capability in mineral processing and advanced material manufacturing is crucial for national security and technological sovereignty. He appreciated the State's proactive approach in developing critical mineral corridors and fostering collaboration between government, industry and research institutions.

Principal Secretary (Mines) Mukesh Kumar Meena outlined the policy design framework adopted by the State to build competitive BSM and REE value chains. He explained, "The strategy focuses on long-term raw material linkages, structured mineral allocation, cluster-led industrial development and investment-linked incentives to encourage value addition within Andhra Pradesh."

He also emphasised convergence with national initiatives such as the Critical Minerals Mission and the creation of a predictable regulatory environment through single-window clearances and inter-departmental coordination.

Yuvaraj, Secretary, Industries & Commerce, spoke about the State's transition from "ease of doing business" to "speed of doing business." He stated that Andhra Pradesh offers time-bound approvals, plug-and-play industrial infrastructure and strong port connectivity to support mineral-based industries. Highlighting the importance of industrial corridors and logistics integration, he said the government is committed to providing policy stability and proactive facilitation to ensure that investments move quickly from approvals to operations.

VC & MD, APMDC, Praveen Kumar, presented a detailed overview of Beach Sand Mineral availability and prospects in Andhra Pradesh. He noted that the State hosts 16 identified BSM deposits across nearly 16,600 hectares, ensuring sustained feedstock security for downstream industries.

He said APMDC is strengthening scientific mining practices, improving mineral separation capacities and positioning itself as an anchor agency for sustainable resource development. Praveen Kumar emphasised that APMDC aims to facilitate long-term supply assurance for investors and actively support the creation of titanium and rare earth processing industries within the State.

Director of Mines and Geology Chandra Sekar detailed the department's initiatives in expanding mineral exploration, deploying technology-driven monitoring systems and ensuring responsible mineral development with transparency and environmental safeguards.

The workshop featured technical presentations and panel discussions on titanium value chains, rare earth magnet supply security and industry expectations from the State and Centre. The government reiterated its target of attracting over Rs 50,000 crore in investments and generating more than 40,000 jobs over the next decade, positioning Andhra Pradesh as India's integrated hub for strategic mineral-based industries. (ANI)

