Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 25 (ANI): Two children succumbed to their injuries after a massive fire broke out in the newly constructed Karthikeya Hospital in Renigunta in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati early on Sunday morning, said the police.

The deceased children have been identified as Siddhartha Reddy (12) and Kartika (6), as per the police.

Meanwhile, the parents of the deceased children Dr Ravi Shankar Reddy and Dr Anantalakshmi, are safe.

According to the fire officials, the incident happened due to an electrical short circuit.

Police and firefighters have reached the spot and are trying to douse the fire. Rescue operations for the remaining three inside are underway, informed the police. (ANI)

