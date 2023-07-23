Palnadu, July 23: Two fans of Tollywood actor Surya died of electrocution while installing his banner on the occasion of his birthday in Palnadu district.

Nakka Venkatesh and Poluri Sai of Narasaraopet Mandal died due to electrocution in Mopulavaripalem village of Palnadu district in Andhra Pradesh, according to police. Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: RTC Bus Collides With Lorry in Kadapa; Six Killed, Over 20 Passengers Injured.

As per the information, both were trying to install the banner of actor Surya when they were electrocuted. According to police, the incident occurred when an iron rod of the flexi came into contact with an overhead electric wire. Both the youths died on the spot.

As per police officials, both the deceased were studying in the second year of a private degree college in Narasaraopet. The bodies were sent for postmortem in Narasaraopet government hospital. Andhra Pradesh Horror: Woman Bites Off Drunk Husband’s Tongue as He Forcefully Tries to Kiss Her in Kurnool.

Ananya, the sister of Poluri Sai, blamed College for her brother's death. She said, "College is responsible for my brother's death. We are paying lot fees to the college. Before joining the college they assured us that students would be secured and monitored, but, the college is not protecting and monitoring the students in the hostel. We are daily labours. We struggle a lot to pay college fees, striving for a good life for my brother. It's an awful incident that happened."

