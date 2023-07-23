Vijayawada, July 23: In a bizarre incident, a woman allegedly bit off the tongue of her husband partially to protect herself when he, in a drunken state, attempted to force himself upon her despite her continuous objections in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool. Following this, the man was rushed to a hospital for medical treatment. The police said that they have not received any complaint in this matter.

According to the reports, the incident occurred on Friday night when Tarachand Naik, in a drunken state, forced himself of his wife, Pushpavathi. The man tried to kiss her, but she refused to indulge as he was in an inebriated condition. However, she got irritated after his multiple attempts and bit his tongue in the act of self-defence. He was then taken to Gooty Hospital, from where he was referred to Anantapur Hospital for further treatment. Andhra Pradesh Horror: Woman Cuts Husband’s Private Parts With Blade in NTR for Watching First Wife’s Instagram Reels, Case Registered.

Reports said that the couple got married in 2015 and were blessed with two children. They had a good run in their relationship initially, but things went south in their marriage, and for the past two years, quarrels started between them over various issues. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Goes to In-Laws House to Bring Wife Back in Agra, Woman’s Family Sets Him on Fire.

In another incident reported from Andhra Pradesh, a woman cut her husband’s genitals using a blade for watching his first wife’s Instagram reels in the NTR district. The incident took place at Ayyappa Nagar in Nandigama. The reports said the victim, identified as Kota Anand Babu from Muppalla village of Chanderlapadu Mandal, got separated from his first wife due to conflicts and got married to Varamma around five years ago. The woman caught him watching his first wife’s Instagram reels and began questioning him. This led to an argument, and in a fit of rage, she cut Babu’s penis using a blade.

