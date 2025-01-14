Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI): A road accident occurred near Kalyani Dam in Chandragiri Mandal in Andhra Pradesh on Monday night, leaving 30 people severely injured. The collision involved two RTC buses, one travelling from Tirupati to Pileru and the other coming from Madanapalle to Tirupati, said the police.

According to the police, the accident happened around 10 pm when the two buses crashed into each other, resulting in significant damage to both vehicles. The driver of the Madanapalle-bound bus was trapped in the cabin and had to be rescued by emergency responders.

Police and ambulance services rushed to the scene, and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The condition of some of the injured is reported to be critical, and hospital authorities have launched an emergency response to provide adequate medical care.

The cause of the accident is still unclear, but police have launched an investigation into the incident. (ANI)

