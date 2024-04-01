Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 1 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh police on Monday claimed to have seized Rs 1.31 crore unaccounted cash and arrested three persons in this connection from Anantapur.

Officials suspect that the arrested individuals could not produce any valid documents and that they suspect that the cash was being smuggled.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sheikh Qazi Mastan Wali (44), Sheikh Qazi Najimunnisa (36), and Chinnakotla Rashid (31) - all residents of Main Bazaar, Tadipatri Town.

According to Tadipatri Deputy Superintendent of Police, Gangaiah, "The seized money has been handed over to the Income Tax department following the completion of legal procedures, which included the registration of a case and the arrest of three individuals."

The operation was initiated based on a tip-off received through sources.

"The accused trio were caught were found carrying Rs 1,31,35,750 cash at the Tadipatri bus stand. The cash was seized due to a lack of evidence supporting its lawful possession," Tadipatri DySP said.

The accused trio were engaged in purchasing gold from various locations, including Kerala and Maharashtra, and reselling it at a premium in Tadipatri, the DySP added.

Meanwhile, a case under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused trio.

Additionally, searches were conducted at the residence of Sheikh Mastan Wali under the direction of the Income Tax department to further investigate the source and purpose of the seized cash. (ANI)

