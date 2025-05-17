Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 17 (ANI): Three people lost thier lives and two others were injured in a car crash on the national highway in Kakanida distict of Andhra Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

The car collided with a stationary lorry on the highway at Tuni, Kakanida district, killing three occupants of the car on the spot and injuring two others.

The deceased have been identified as employees of Apollo Pharmacy in Rajamahendravaram. The police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of the accident, the police said.

The incident took place when the car, traveling from Rajamahendravaram to Visakhapatnam, crashed into the stationary lorry, which was parked on the side of the road. The impact of the collision was so severe that three people died spot

Police and emergency services rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment. (ANI)

