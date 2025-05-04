Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 4 (ANI): Several parts of Vijayawada experienced waterlogging issues after rain lashed parts of the city on Sunday morning.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted similar conditions of "partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers" to continue in the city till May 7.

Managing Director of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, Ronanki Kurmanath, stated that varied weather conditions are expected to persist across the state until Wednesday. While some areas may experience heat wave, others are likely to receive rain accompanied by thunderstorms

Scattered rainfall is likely today in several districts including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, and Tirupati. Light to moderate rains accompanied by lightning are expected in parts of the state on Monday and Tuesday as well. People are advised not to take shelter under trees and to stay alert to strong winds.

Daytime temperatures are expected to range between 41.5°C and 43°C over the next two days.

People have been advised to take precautions while stepping outdoors during hot weather. The AP State Disaster Management Authority has advised individuals with heart conditions, diabetes, or high blood pressure to avoid going out in the heat or engaging in strenuous physical activities under the sun.

The IMD predicted that isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds, with speeds reaching 40-60 Kmph, is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan from May 1 to May 6. (ANI)

