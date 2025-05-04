Hyderabad, May 04: A 28-year-old woman working as a domestic help was arrested in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills for allegedly raping a 17-year-old boy living in the same servant quarters. The sex assault incident came to light after the boy’s mother, also a maid in the same house, filed a police complaint on Friday.

According to police, the accused, an unmarried woman, sexually assaulted the boy multiple times between March and April. The abuse was first noticed when the house manager saw the woman kissing the boy and informed his mother. When confronted, the woman claimed she saw the boy as a younger brother and kissed him out of affection. The mother reprimanded her and warned her against repeating such behaviour. However, after further questioning, the boy broke down and revealed that the woman had forced herself on him twice and threatened him with false accusations of theft if he disclosed the abuse. Bhopal College Rape-Blackmail Case: Main Accused Shot While Trying to Escape by Snatching Policeman’s Pistol.

Following the disclosure, the boy’s mother approached the Jubilee Hills Police. A case was registered under BNS Section 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and Sections 9(1) and 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused was arrested, produced before a local court, and sent to judicial remand. Kharar Shocker: Woman, Lover Rape Her 3-Year-Old Daughter in Punjab, Record Videos of Sex Assault; Arrested.

Police stated that the minor was sent for counseling at the Bharosa Centre and his condition is stable. Officials emphasised that under the POCSO Act, consent is irrelevant since the victim is a minor, and strict legal action will be taken.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

