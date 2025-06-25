Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 25: To provide quality pre-primary education for the holistic development and a bright future for the children of Gujarat, the Anganwadi Praveshotsav is held every year to enrol children aged between 3 and 6 years into Anganwadis, a release said.

Guided by the Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and under the leadership of Women and Child Development Minister Bhanuben Babariya, this year Anganwadi Praveshotsav will enrol over 1.50 lakh children across more than 53,000 Anganwadis in the state, including approximately 77,570 boys and 73,379 girls, the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Chairs 48th PRAGATI Meeting; Reviews Key Projects and Stresses Time-Bound Execution.

Through the dedicated efforts of the state government to ensure education for all, the future of children in Gujarat is transforming into a brighter one. Under the Anganwadi Praveshotsav, over 5 lakh children have been enrolled in Anganwadis in the past three years, including 2.68 lakh boys and more than 2.53 lakh girls.

Gujarat's Anganwadi Praveshotsav rate is the highest in the country. While the national enrollment rate for pre-primary education in Anganwadis in 2024 is 66.8 percent, Gujarat has recorded a significantly higher enrollment rate of 87.6 percent for children aged 3 years.

Also Read | SEBI Imposes INR 25 Lakh Penalty on BSE for Breach of Norms Related to Dissemination of Price-Sensitive Information by Corporates.

Anganwadis offer informal education to children aged 3 to 6 years through games and activities, creating a nurturing environment that supports their physical, linguistic, intellectual, social, and emotional development.

Anganwadis are equipped with various learning materials that encourage children to interact harmoniously with peers, develop self-regulation, and cultivate internal discipline through both individual and group activities.

In Anganwadis, children are engaged in a curriculum-based informal pre-primary education through a variety of interactive activities such as circle time, theme-based discussions, songs, music, stories, rhymes, and puzzles, making learning enjoyable and playful.

A digital calendar is also prepared for parents, providing details of weekly activities aligned with the curriculum. It includes details of two daily activities for children, insights into what the child is expected to learn each month, and guidance on assessing what the child has learned by the end of the month.

Moreover, children's overall development is monitored through the 'Mari Vikas Yatra' book. Special activities are organised for children, including the celebration of Children's Day, various festivals, sports events, and Bal Melas to provide hands-on learning experiences. For scientifically driven holistic development, educational kits are used to conduct engaging activities such as paper craft, clay modelling, block printing, clay sculpting, and drawing.

To provide guidance and education to children through modern technology, the "Umbare Anganwadi" YouTube channel features curriculum-based programs such as Bal Anand, as well as creative and constructive activities. Furthermore, this platform offers positive parenting programs for parents. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)