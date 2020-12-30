Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 30 (ANI): The Anglo-Indian women, who returned from the United Kingdom to Delhi and later reached Andhra Pradesh by a special train after escaping from an isolation centre in Delhi, have been tested positive for UK strain of Coronavirus, said Katamneni Bhaskar, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Department, Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

Bhaskar added that there is no evidence of the spread of UK 'strain' in Andhra Pradesh.

"There is no spread of UK strain in Andhra Pradesh from her (Anglo-India COVID positive woman who belonged to Rajahmundry). Her son who travelled with her tested negative. The commissioner appealed to the public that there is no need to panic and don't believe in rumours as the situation is being continuously monitored by the government," he stated.

As per official data Andhra Pradesh administration has traced 1,406 persons out of 1,423 persons who came from the UK to the state.

"A total of 12 persons were tested positive out of these 1,406 persons who underwent RTPCR test. Further 6,364 primary contacts of 1,406 persons were tested and 12 tested positive. Total 24 samples of these positive patients were sent to the Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology (CCMB) and CCMB declared that UK strain was found in the sample of a woman belonging to Rajahmundry. Remaining 23 sample reports are yet to received from CCMB," Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Department added. (ANI)

