New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): BJP MP Anil Baluni on Wednesday gave zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the need for a mechanism to study glaciers to manage and prevent disasters such as the recent glacier burst in Chamoli, Uttarakhand.

A glacial broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday, which led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.

As many as 32 bodies have been recovered so far from different areas hit by the glacier burst in Chamoli district, while 197 people are still missing, Uttarakhand Police said.

A joint team of ITBP, NDRF, SDRF and other agencies conducting rescue operations used drone cameras to see feasibility to enter beyond cleared site inside Tapovan tunnel. (ANI)

