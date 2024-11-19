Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI): Former Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday was hospitalised at Alexis (Max) Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, after an alleged attack on his convoy on the Katol-Jalalkheda Road, senior police officials confirmed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rahul Madne said, "Anil Deshmukh has been brought here to Alexis (Max) Hospital for treatment. He is undergoing treatment here. Joint CP and SP are also present here."

The statement follows an alleged attack on Anil Deshmukh, a senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction), on the Katol-Jalalkheda Road. Deshmukh's car was reportedly pelted with stones on the final day of campaigning for the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly elections. He sustained injuries and was rushed to Gramin Rugnalaya before being shifted to Nagpur's Alexis Hospital.

Salil Deshmukh, Anil Deshmukh's son and the NCP-SCP candidate for the Katol constituency, accused the BJP of orchestrating the attack. Speaking to ANI, he said that the BJP does not want Katol and Nagpur to remain safe as they face imminent defeat in the election.

The Katol candidate said, " From Gramin Rugnalaya, I reached the Katol police station, where his (Anil Deshmukh) temporary dressing was done, and then he was urgently referred to Nagpur's Alexis Hospital."

He added that a complaint was filed by those accompanying Anil Deshmukh and urged people to maintain peace. "Thousands of people gathered, and I appealed to them to maintain peace. It's evident that the BJP is facing a significant defeat here, and they believe that with Amit Shah as the Union Home Minister and Devendra Fadnavis as the Deputy Chief Minister and Maharashtra Home Minister, they can act without accountability. They do not want Katol and Nagpur to remain safe. I haven't spoken to Anil Deshmukh ji yet, as I don't think it's the right time. Doctors are attending to him, and I trust he is receiving proper treatment," Salil said.

The BJP has not responded to the allegations.

Salil Deshmukh is contesting the Katol seat against BJP candidate Charansingh Thakur. The incident has added tension to the already heated campaigning for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, scheduled for November 20, with results to be declared on November 23.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), is aiming to unseat the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction.

In the previous Assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, while the Shiv Sena and Congress secured 56 and 44 seats, respectively. (ANI)

