Ambala (Haryana) [India], February 26 (ANI): Haryana Minister Anil Vij commented on the upcoming municipal council elections in Haryana on Wednesday, saying that all national and regional parties, including Congress, have opted out of the race.

He attributed their withdrawal to the growing popularity of the BJP in the region.

Also Read | AAP Names Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora for Ludhiana West Assembly Bypoll; Opposition Claims Arvind Kejriwal Will Enter Upper House, Party Responds.

"In the municipal council elections, all national parties, including Congress and regional parties, have fled from the field," Vij said.

"Scared of BJP's popularity, they are not fielding their candidates," he added.

Also Read | Delhi: Fire Breaks Out at Restaurant in Khan Market, No Casualties Reported.

Vij emphasized that both the central and state governments are led by the BJP, and he believes that the party's dominance will continue in local elections. "There is a BJP government in the centre; there is a BJP government in the state, too; now, people have made up their minds that they will bring BJP into the municipal council, too, so that the government can run without any hindrance," he added.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visited Panipat for the nomination of mayor candidate Komal Saini and 26 other councillor candidates. Saini stated that there is a one-sided environment in Haryana and predicted that a triple-engine government will be formed in the state on March 12.

Saini added that he has been visiting every municipality and corporation along with the state president and his ministers.

Speaking to the reporters on Tuesday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said, "I would like to congratulate our mayoral candidate Komal Saini ji and the 26 councillors who filed their nominations today. Today, such a huge crowd is seen at the nomination. All 26 councillors from every house of Panipat have come to the nomination today to give their blessings to the mayoral candidate. There is a one-sided atmosphere in Panipat."

The Haryana Municipal Corporation Elections are scheduled to be held on March 2, 2025, with the results to be declared on March 12, 2025. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)