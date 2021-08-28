New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) sector in India is growing at 9 per cent and is expected to reach Rs 3 lakh crore by 2024.

While addressing the 2nd edition of CII Summit FX, Goyal also said that the AVGC sector has the potential to become the torchbearer of "Create in India" and "Brand India" and has the power to project India's creativity globally.

"AVGC is growing at 9 per cent and expected to reach Rs 3 lakh crore (USD 43.93 billion) by 2024 (CAGR of 13.5 per cent). The sector has the potential to become the torchbearer of Create in India and Brand India," the Union Minister said.

Goyal said: "AVGC sector has channelised the creative energy of our youth during the pandemic and it has the power to project India's creativity globally."

"India's animation studios have worked with international players such as Disney, Warner Brothers and Dreamworks and our talented artists have been part of many international award-winning works. Innovation is intrinsic to us but this intrinsic talent must lead to inclusive growth of the sector."

The union minister said that with NEP 20, universities can tailor educational programs to train and create talent for the industry.

He urged the industry to ensure skill development and building competitiveness by imparting vocational training and technical education in this field as India has the talent, capacity and capability to cater to the growing demand of professionals.

"PM has said that India is the world's most youthful nation. A nation with such youth power cannot dream small. We cannot commit this crime. Our Youth will unleash a new age of creativity. All stakeholders need to come together to grow India's AVGC sector."

Chairman of CII National Committee on Media and Entertainment K Madhavan, Vice Chairman of CII National Committee on Media and Entertainment Biren Ghose were also present at the event. (ANI)

