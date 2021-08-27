Infinix, the Hong Kong smartphone brand, is all set to launch a new Infinix Hot 11S in the Indian market. The specifications and pricing of the handset have been revealed ahead of the launch suggesting that it would be offered in two RAM configurations. Additionally, the handset will come powered by Helio G88 SoC, which will also power the Redmi 10 Prime that is set to launch on September 3, 2021. Infinix Smart 5A With MediaTek Helio A20 SoC Launched in India, Check Price Here.

The phone maker has said that the Infinix Hot 11S will go official in India by around mid-September. However, the brand is yet to announce an official launch date. The base 4GB + 64GB variant will be priced at Rs 9,999, while the 6GB + 64GB variant would be priced at Rs. 10,999. Do note, the company had recently confirmed that the upcoming phone will draw power from a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC. However, the remaining specifications are under wraps.

The phone maker recently launched the Infinix Smart 5A in the country at Rs 6,499. The key highlights of the phone are a 6.52-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio A20, 32GB of onboard storage, 8MP dual-rear camera, 8MP selfie shooter, 5,000mAh battery and Android 11 (Go edition).

