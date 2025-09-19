Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 19 (ANI): Another case has been registered against the accused, truck driver and cleaner, in the Indore truck accident for obstructing government work and damaging government property, a police officer said on Friday.

An uncontrolled truck hit several vehicles over a span of 500 meters, dragging a bike along on Kalani Nagar Road under the jurisdiction of Aerodrum Police station in the district at around 7:30 pm on Monday in which three people died while 12 injured.

Speaking to reporters, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl DCP, Crime Branch) Rajesh Dandotiya said, "Recently a tragic truck accident occurred in Aerodum police station area in the district in which several people died and were injured. Another case has been registered in this incident against the truck driver and cleaner, Gulsher and Shankar, invoking sections of negligent driving, obstructing government work and harming government property and investigation will be conducted.

"Currently, they are in police custody till September 21. Additionally, the police team is making efforts to collect the documents related to the truck. Also, there are three previous cases registered against the accused driver under Arms act, IPC section 377 and 354," the officer said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway to ascertain the role of the truck owner as well, he added.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also reached Indore on the following day of the accident, met the injured people undergoing treatment and enquired about their health conditions.

He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to the injured. He further stated that the state government would bear the entire cost of treatment for those injured.

The CM also took action against a few officials following the preliminary investigation, and said that further action would be initiated after the detailed investigation.

"In the uncontrolled truck incident in Indore on Monday, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) will be immediately transferred to Bhopal. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Suresh Singh, ASI Prem Singh, Super Corridor In-charge Subedar Chandresh Maravi and Inspector Deepak Yadav have been suspended. Additionally, the four constables on duty will also be suspended," the CM said. (ANI)

