Bhopal, Jul 23 (PTI) In yet another a jolt to the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, one more party MLA resigned as a member of the state Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

Narayan Patel, who represented the Mandhata seat, resigned as a member of the assembly, an official said.

Also Read | Oil Well Fire at Baghjan in Assam: Oil India Says Survey to Assess Damage Underway, Total 1906 Families Surveyed So Far in Tinsukia and Doomdooma.

Talking to PTI, Pro-tem Speaker of the Assembly, Rameshwar Sharma said, "I have accepted the resignation of the MLA."

Sharma said that Patel had met him on Wednesday to submit his resignation, following which he gave him time to rethink. However, he accepted the resignation on Thursday.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Foldable Phone With Snapdragon 865+ SoC Launched; Check Price, Features, Variants & Specifications.

Last week, Sumitra Devi Kasdekar, Congress MLA from Nepanagar in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district, had resigned from the assembly and joined the ruling BJP.

A few days before that, Congress MLA Pradyuman Singh Lodhi had also resigned as a member of the assembly. Lodhi, who represented Bada-Malhera constituency, had joined the BJP.

With Patel's resignation, Congress's strength in the state assembly has come down to 89, sources said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)