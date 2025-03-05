Ghaziabad (UP), Mar 5 (PTI) Another FIR was lodged against the Ansal Group in this Uttar Pradesh district on Wednesday on a number of charges, including cheating and forgery, police said.

Assistant Engineer, Ghaziabad Development Authority, Gyan Praksh Dwivedi, who is attached to enforcement zone 5, got the FIR lodged against Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Limited (APIL) at the Crossing Republic police station, they added.

In the FIR, Pranav Ansal, Vikas Yadav, general manager Amit Shukla and other officials of the firm have been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 318(4) (cheating), 338 (forgery of valuable security, will etc.), 336(3) (forgery for cheating), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) and section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, police said.

Ghaziabad Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra said the FIR was lodged on Wednesday morning.

The complaint was registered following Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's orders, instructing officials to take strict action against the Ansal builders in the entire district, where homebuyers have been cheated.

It is alleged that the Ansal Group violated the township policy and sold 99.75 acres of land located in Dundahera village (within the Crossing Republic police station limits) by preparing fake documents.

Police teams have been formed to investigate the case, the commissioner said.

On Tuesday, an FIR was registered against the real-estate group for alleged cheating, breach of trust, criminal conspiracy and organised crime in Lucknow, officials said.

Adityanath also took the Ansal Group's name in the Assembly on Tuesday to slam opposition Samajwadi Party (SP), accusing it of favouring such builders during its regime in the state.

The FIR was lodged at Lucknow's Gomti Nagar police station.

It names APIL promoters Pranav Ansal, Sushil Ansal, Sunil Kumar Gupta, Francette Patrica Atkinson and Vinay Kumar Singh (director) as accused.

They have been booked under BNS sections 316(5) (criminal breach of trust), 318(4), 338, 336(3), 340(2) (using forged document as genuine), 61(2), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 111 (organised crime), according to a copy of the FIR, seen by PTI.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had admitted APIL into the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016 as of February 25.

The tribunal's decision follows a petition filed by IL&FS Financial Services Limited regarding a loan default amounting to Rs 257 crore.

IL&FS Financial Services, acting as the financial creditor, has alleged that the listed entity, Ansal API, has failed to repay loans totalling Rs 257 crore. It has also claimed that while Ansal API had reached a settlement agreement in 2022, it did not adhere to its terms.

