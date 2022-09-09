Lucknow, Sep 9 (PTI) Alarmed after a fire at a hotel here resulted in the death of four guests, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Friday sealed another hotel in the busy Charbagh area.

The hotel was sealed as part of the authority's drive against those violating norms.

Vice Chairman of LDA Indramani Tripathi told PTI that the SSJ Hotel was sealed on Friday.

He said Hotel SSJ International located next to Hotel Virat in Charbagh, was also damaged due to a fire at Hotel Virat in 2018. After which both the hotels were sealed.

However, hotel SSJ International was approved to be rebuilt in the year 2020 by the LDA officials.

According to Tripathi, the approval was granted after the owners of the hotel had informed LDA that a residential building will be constructed in place of the hotel, but then they built a hotel there.

This surmounts for non compliance of norms so orders were given to seal the hotel. Following the orders, the hotel was sealed by LDA officials with help of local police.

Four people were killed in a fire at Levana Suites Hotel in Hazratganj on Monday.

The hotel was sealed by the LDA on Wednesday.

After this, the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court took suo moto cognisance of the fire incident on Thursday.

The court ordered the matter to be registered as a Public Interest Litigation (PIL). Along with this, the Lucknow Development Authority Vice-Chairman has been summoned for the details of all the buildings in the city which do not have the permit of the fire department.

The court has also asked the chief fire officer to give details of all the buildings which do not have exit routes and necessary equipment in case of fire.

The order was passed by a division bench of Justice Rakesh Srivastava and Justice Brijraj Singh, taking suo motu cognisance of the 'fire incident in Levana Suites Hotel' and registering it as a PIL.

