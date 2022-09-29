New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): With only two days left for filing nomination for Congress president elections and no form having been filled seemingly due to the Rajasthan crisis, senior party leader Digivjaya Singh has apparently decided to contest the polls.

"I had no plans to come to Delhi, but because of this election, I am coming to Delhi," Singh has said.

The former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister is coming to Delhi on Wednesday night and may file the nominations for the president's post on Thursday.

Singh has said that he has not talked to the Gandhi family members but he has decided to fight elections and file a nomination.

The name of Digvijay Singh has made the battle interesting as G23 leader Shashi Tharoor is likely to file the nomination on Friday.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was considered a top contender in the polls but the crisis in Rajasthan, for which show cause notice has been sent to three of his loyalists, has caused some uncertainty about his candidature.

Gehlot reached here on Wednesday night and is likely to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday.

Till now Gehlot and Tharoor were considered two prominent candidates for the post and the possible candidature of Digvijaya Singh has added a new twist to the battle.

Digvijaya Singh has been involved in the planning of the Bharat Jodo Yatra which is led by Rahul Gandhi. The yatra, which started from Kanyakumari, will end in Kashmir and cover a distance of over 3,500 km.

Ashok Gehlot has been on target of leaders after the happenings in Jaipur where a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting had been scheduled as part of the process to decide his successor.

The suspense remains on Gehlot's nomination as several leaders are approaching Sonia Gandhi to reconsider his name.

If Digvijay Singh emerges as a candidate, he would be the X factor in the polls.

The nomination process for election to Congress next president will continue till September 30 and the election result will be declared on October 19. (ANI)

