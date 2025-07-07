Port Blair, Jul 7 (PTI) Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Monday alleged that the investigation into the Andaman and Nicobar State Cooperative Bank Ltd (ANSCBL) scam is politically motivated to defame the Congress party.

Tagore, who is also Congress in-charge of Andaman and Nicobar Islands claimed that the Congress has nothing to do with the bank's affairs.

On investigation against former Congress MP of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Kuleep Rai Sharma in the ANSCBL loan irregularities cases, he said, "Congress has nothing to do with this. It is a political vendetta of BJP to create panic among Congress leaders. Whatever legally has to be done...Sharma is doing it..."

Kuldeep Rai Sharma is the vice chairman of ANSCBL.

Tagore said, "Investigation agencies including police, CBI and ED are excellent storytellers. They always plant such stories against us in the national media. We have seen this trend in the past in many states. They have threatened many leaders in the name of probe agencies. Once they joined the BJP, all their cases were gone."

On Port Blair Smart City Project, he also criticised the Central as well as the local administration for its "failure" in making this project a success in this archipelago.

"Their performance when it comes to the Smart City Project here in Port Blair is not impressive. It seems that they were very keen on changing the name of the city (from Port Blair to Sri Vijaya Puram) rather than changing the fate of the city. A lot of developmental projects are stalled here and misuse of funds was also noticed. The Congress party will raise this issue in Parliament. We feel that the people of Andaman deserve a better life," he said.

On May 15, an FIR was lodged against vice chairman of ANSCBL and former Congress MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma in connection with alleged gross "irregularities" in sanctioning huge amounts of loans to various people.

Apart from Sharma, the others who are named in the FIR include former chairman of the ANSCB, Late Bhagat Singh, board members and directors/officials of ANSCB and other beneficiaries (businessmen and traders).

So far five people including the MD of ANSCBL arrested in this case and further investigation is going on.

