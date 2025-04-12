Srinagar, Apr 12 (PTI) The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) Kashmir on Saturday deployed a highly trained dog squad to combat narcotics menace in the valley, police said here.

He said the newly inducted sniffer dog squad (narcotics), trained in advanced narcotics detection, will play a pivotal role in identifying and locating illegal drugs such as heroin, cannabis, and opium.

Also Read | 'Constitution Is Our Foundation': Akhilesh Yadav Says 'If Constitution Becomes Weak, Democracy Will Be Weak and This Will Result in Dictatorship'.

These highly skilled canines will be deployed at key locations, including checkpoints, airports, border areas, and during raids on suspected drug hubs, the official said.

This initiative underscores ANTFs commitment to eradicating the drug menace and ensuring a safer, drug-free society in the region, the official added.

Also Read | ‘Forced To Have Sex With Brother-in-law To Conceive Child’: Mayawati’s Niece Claims Her Husband Is Impotent Due To Steroids Use for Bodybuilding, Alleges Sexual Harassment by In-Laws.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)