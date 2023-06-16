Jammu, Jun 16 (PTI) An anti-personnel mine was detected by troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, officials said.

The mine will be defused on Saturday, they said.

Also Read | 'Earliest Animal' Fossil of Indian Dickinsonia in Bhimbetka Turns Out To Be Left-Over Impression of Beehive.

According to officials, the mine was found during routine patrolling in Haryala area in Mendhar tehsil of the district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)