Mumbai, Apr 24 (PTI) Dismissed policeman Sachin Waze, an accused in the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran, on Monday moved an application in a special court here for home cooked food citing his health condition.

Waze, who is currently in judicial custody and lodged in Taloja jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, in his application said a doctor from state-run JJ hospital has asked the jail superintendent to provide him strict diabetic diet and also advised him to consume medicines without fail.

Waze submitted the prison administration would not be in a position to provide a special diet as advised by the ophthalmologist and diabetic medical experts.

Worsening of his medical condition can be prevented only by allowing him to "consume specialized diabetic home cooked food", Waze's application contended.

The plea claimed no prejudice would be caused to anyone if the applicant is allowed to consume home cooked food.

The court asked jail authorities to file a response to Waze's plea and adjourned the matter to April 26.

On February 25, 2021, an explosives-laden SUV was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia' in south Mumbai.

Businessman Mansukh Hiran, who said he was in possession of the SUV before it was allegedly stolen, was found dead in a creek in neighbouring Thane on March 5, 2021.

Waze, who has been dismissed from the police force, is the main accused in the case.

