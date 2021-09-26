Union Minister Anurag Thakur tries his hand at table tennis during his visit to Sonamarg on Sunday.

Sonamarg (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 26 (ANI): Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday tried his hands at table tennis during his visit to Sonamarg during his visit to Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Union Minister posted a video of himself on his official Twitter handle today where he was seen enjoying a game of table tennis.

The Union Minister took to Twitter and said, "Which sport did you play today? It's Table Tennis for me," he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Thakur reviewed the construction work of the Zojila Pass tunnel in the Kargil district of Ladakh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the project in May 2018 with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari launching the first blasting for construction-related work at the Zojila tunnel last year.

"This tunnel will play an important role in joining Srinagar-Kargil-Leh...National Highway Authority of India, Government of India are rapidly working on its construction... it is a work in progress...:" Anurag Thakur said.

The Union Youth Affairs and Sports minister said around Rs 4500 crore will be spent on the project.

"I am glad that the process is taking place rapidly in this project and another blast has been initiated for Zohila Tunnel so that the project is completed at the earliest," Thakur said.

He further added that the government under the leadership of PM Modi is taking initiative for this project.

"Modi government is doing a good job in terms of development as well as protection of the country. In the upcoming years, this tunnel will be beneficial for the military as well as residents," the minister added. (ANI)

