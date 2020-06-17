India News | AP Assembly Passes Budget, Bills for Three Capitals

Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Agency News ANI| Jun 17, 2020 05:30 AM IST
Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday passed the budget for 2020-21 which was due since February.

The budget session could not be convened due to COVID outbreak and lockdown restrictions.

Also Read | Noida: 23-Year-Old COVID-19 Suspect Commits Suicide by Jumping From Seventh Floor of Hospital Building.

A vote on account was brought through ordinance then and it will lapse by the end of this month.

Apart from the budget, many other bills were passed by the assembly including AP CRDA repeal Bill 2020 and AP decentralization and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Wait For Minimum Wage Hike, DA and DR Increment Turns Longer For Central Government Employees.

The two bills are intended to realise the 'three capitals' formula.

The bills were introduced and passed in the previous Assembly session but faced an obstacle in the legislative council where the ruling YSRCP does not have a majority.

TDP, which wants Amaravati as sole capital, had halted these bills in the council.

The YSRCP government reintroduced these bills and got them passed them in the Assembly.

Ten more bills proposing amendments in various Acts were passed by the House. They include amendments to AP Endowments act, AP Higher Education Regulation and Monitoring Commission Act, AP VAT act, Prohibition of Liquor Act, Municipal Corporations and Municipalities Act, Panchayat Raj Act, Excise Act, and GST Act. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

