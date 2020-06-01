India News | AP CM to Visit Delhi on Tuesday, Likely to Meet Home Minister

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit the national capital on Tuesday to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others to discuss various issues, including Polavaram and other irrigation projects, official sources said.

The visit comes after a period of four months. The chief minister will leave for Delhi at 10 am in a special flight, they said.

Also Read | Gujarat Reports 423 New COVID-19 Cases, 25 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, State tally Rises to 17,217: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 1, 2020.

Reddy is expected to meet Shah and Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. He may also meet other cabinet ministers, the sources added.

They said Reddy is likely to discuss the over-stressed financial situation of the state government with Shah and seek funds. He is expected to brief the home minister about the COVID-19 situation in Andhra Pradesh and other pending matters.

Also Read | Combating COVID-19: DRDO Develops 'Ultra Swachh' for Disinfection of PPEs, Other Materials.

The chief minister is also expected to raise the Polavaram and other pending irrigation projects with the water resources minister.

Reddy completed one year in office last month.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)