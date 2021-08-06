Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 6 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh has released school-wise results along with a memorandum of subject-wise performance of students for class 10 board exams.

The students can check their results on the official website www.bse.ap.gov.in. Furthermore, the principals of the schools can download the "memorandum of subject-wise performance" (marks list) using their school login credentials and hand over the attested copies to the students.

State Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said, "Class 10 exams are cancelled in the state for two consecutive years due to pandemics. A high power committee headed by retired IAS officer Chaya Ratan was constituted to evolve a procedure for declaring results. The committee also recommended awarding grade points to the students.

The state has accepted those recommendations and accordingly the results have been finalized for the academic year 2020 and 2021 which can be accessed on http://results.bse.ap.gov.in.

For March 2020 examination, the performance of students in three formative assessments (FAs) for 50 marks each and one Summative Assessment (SA) for 100 marks which were conducted internally for class 10 students in AY 2019-20 are taken into consideration, the minister said.

The sum of marks secured in three FAs shall carry a weightage of 50 per cent marks and SA marks shall carry a weightage of the remaining 50 per cent marks.

For June 2021 examination, two Formative Assessments for 50 marks each are conducted for AY 2020-21. Out of the 50 marks of each FA, 70 per cent weightage was accorded to the 20 marks of slip tests, and the remaining 30% weightage was accorded to the other three components of FAs, added the minister.

For failed candidates of 2017,2018 and 2019, internal marks that are available against their first performance shall be considered. As the internal marks are available for 20 marks, they will be multiplied by 5 to arrive at the marks out of 100, further said the education department.

Meanwhile, Suresh said that the schools will be reopened on August 16 by following Covid standard operating procedure. He further said that the mode of implementation of NEP is well discussed in today's cabinet meeting. (ANI)

