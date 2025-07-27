Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav has ordered immediate medical attention for students hospitalised due to food poisoning at a tribal residential school in Nandyal district.

The Minister has directed the Director of Secondary Health, Siri, to ensure emergency treatment for the students.

The incident occurred at the Panyam Tribal Gurukula School in Nandyal district, where 20 students fell ill on Saturday after suspected food poisoning and were immediately shifted to the hospital.

The Minister inquired about their current condition and issued strict instructions to provide the best possible medical care.

Medical teams have promptly provided emergency treatment to the students of the residential Gurukula school who were admitted to the hospital.

According to the officials, the health condition of all 20 students is currently stable.

A total of 220 students are enrolled at the Gurukula school hostel. (ANI)

