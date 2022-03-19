Amaravati, Mar 19 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported 40 fresh cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Saturday.

The latest bulletin said 58 infected persons got cured while no fresh deaths were reported in the state.

The state Covid-19 chart now showed 23,19,181 total positives, 23,03,933 recoveries and 14,730 deaths till date.

The number of active cases stood at 518, the bulletin added.

Anantapuramu district registered 11 fresh cases in 24 hours while four districts added zero infections.

Of the remaining eight districts, two logged seven each, four registered three each, one added two and another just one in a day.

East Godavari district has 159 and Anantapuramu 155 active cases now.

Four districts have less than 10 active cases each, with Kurnool having the lowest of only two. The remaining seven have less than 40 active cases each.

