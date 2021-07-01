Amaravati, July 1 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh reported 3,841 fresh cases of coronavirus, 3,963 recoveries and 38 deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday.

The cumulative positives climbed to 18,93,354, recoveries to 18,42,432 and deaths 12,744, according to the latest bulletin.

The number of active cases slid to 38,178, it said.

East Godavari district reported 760, Chittoor 616 and West Godavari 504 fresh cases.

The remaining 10 districts added less than 400 new cases each, with Kurnool logging the lowest 45.

Krishna district saw eight fresh Covid-19 fatalities, Chittoor, East Godavari and Guntur five each, Srikakulam and West Godavari three each, Anantapuramu, Kadapa and Vizianagaram two each, Kurnool, SPS Nellore and Visakhapatnam one each in a day.

