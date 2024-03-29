Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 29 (ANI): Tension gripped Andhra Pradesh's Ananthapur district on Friday as supporters of former MLA Prabhakar Choudhary protested against the decision of the leadership of the Telugu Desam Party for not granting him a ticket in the upcoming Assembly election.

Angered by the party's decision, Choudhary's followers took to the streets, setting fire to the furniture in the party office in a dramatic display of dissent.

The incident occurred amidst a gathering of Telugu Desam Party members, where emotions ran high over the allocation of tickets for the Ananthapur district.

The incident underscores the heightened tensions surrounding political maneuvering in the run-up to the elections. As the situation unfolds, authorities remain vigilant to prevent any further escalation of unrest in Ananthapur and ensure the safety and security of all citizens.

Elections for 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh will be held simultaneously on May 13 and the results will be declared on June 4.

As part of a seat-sharing deal between NDA partners, the TDP will contest 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha seats and Janasena will contest two Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly seats. The BJP will contest six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats in the southern state. (ANI)

