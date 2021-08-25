Amaravati, Aug 25 (PTI): A team of officials, led by Secretary-rank IAS officer Babu Ahamed, will tour Kerala for five days beginning Thursday to study the health systems being implemented in the state.

The AP team will meet Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Health Minister and senior officials of the department and make a field visit to various health facilities in the state over the next five days.

The AP team will also study Kerala's COVID-19 management model, an official order here said.

"Our Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted us to visit Kerala and study the public health systems there, which are top in the country. The AP government wants to replicate some of those systems here as healthcare improvement is one of the top priorities of the government," a senior official said.

The Jagan government is seeking to establish village clinics across the state to offer a host of healthcare services to citizens and also bringing in the family physician concept by assigning doctors from Primary Health Centres to a cluster of villages.

"Government healthcare facilities are immensely popular and majority of its citizens make use of them. The Chief Minister wants such a system in AP as well, to make healthcare not only affordable but also easily accessible," the official added.

