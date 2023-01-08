New Delhi [India] January 8 (ANI): The Digital Workforce Management System (DWMS) connect mobile app developed by the Digital University, Kerala has bagged the Digital India Platinum icon award.

The award was presented by President Droupadi Murmu at a function on Saturday in New Delhi.

As many as 9.62 lakh people have downloaded the DWMS Connect mobile app developed by Digital University through the Google Play Store with an average rating of 4.02.

The App has been developed by a team headed by Ajith Kumar, Director, Centre for Digital Innovation and Product Development, Digital University Kerala (DUK). The award was received by him along with Dr. P.V. Unnikrishnan, Member secretary, K-DISC and Riyas PM Manager, Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission.

Kerala won the platinum icon award in the category of digital collaboration with startups.

DWMS is a futuristic platform developed for Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission (KKEM), a Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC) initiative that connects all stakeholders in creating a knowledge-based ecosystem.

Ajith Kumar. R, Director, Centre for Digital Innovation and Product Development, Digital University Kerala (DUK) said that DWMS is developed as a platform of platforms, which integrates many features like onboarding, profiling, curation of Job seekers, skill assessment, and matching.

"Other features include knowledge assessment, Robotic interview, Personality Development, English language assessment, e-learning, career counseling and career guidance among others. DWMS Connect is a highest rated mobile app developed by Digital University, which facilitates these entire features into one app. As many as 9.62 lakhs people have downloaded the DWMS Connect mobile app through GPlay Store with average rating of 4.02," he added.

DWMS allows job seekers to fine-tune their career preferences while presenting the employers technological edge to select the ideal candidate with the right skill set.

The award function held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi was attended by Minister for Electronics & Information Technology, Communications and Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Alkesh Kumar Sharma and National Informatics Centre (NIC) Director General Rajesh Gera among other dignitaries. (ANI)

