New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the decisions of union cabinet, saying that the approval to financing facility of Rs one lakh crore for funding agriculture infrastructure projects at farm gate and aggregation points was an "important step towards transforming the agriculture sector".

He said the approval for developing affordable rental housing complexes for urban migrants and poor will bring positive change in the lives of the people.

"The meaning of the house is not just to build a boundary wall with brick and cement. This is where our dreams take shape and our aspirations take flight. Today important decision of the cabinet will bring positive changes in the lives of many people," he said in a tweet.

In another tweet, the Prime Minister said that extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till November will benefit 81 crore people of the country.

"The cabinet today approved an important decision to address the concerns of the poor and empower them during coronavirus crisis. Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana has been extended till November. This will benefit 81 crore people of the country," he said.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the development of affordable rental housing complexes (AHRCs) for urban migrants or poor as a sub-scheme under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U).

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar told the media after the cabinet meeting that in 107 cities 1,08,000 one-bedroom kitchen flats were ready under various schemes and the government has decided it will be given to migrant workers on rent.

He said municipal corporation of each city will give these on rent to the workers.

He said if any individual, corporation, or the government wants to build anything under this scheme then special incentives "50 per cent additional FAR/FSI, tax reliefs will be offered".

The Cabinet also approved the extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for five more months under which 203 lakh tons of foodgrains will be distributed among 81 crore people. (ANI)

