Amaravati, May 30 (PTI) The total COVID-19 recoveries in Andhra Pradesh crossed 15 lakh on Sunday, resulting in a drop in the number of active cases as fresh positives too continued their downward slide for more than a week now.

In 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday, 21,133 Covid-19 patients in the state had recovered and 94 others succumbed while 13,400 new cases were reported, a health bulletin said.

The gross positives went up to 16,85,142 and the recoveries to 15,08,515.

The overall toll touched 10,832, it said.

The active caseload is now 1,65,795.

Only East Godavari district reported 2,598 fresh coronavirus infections in a day, followed by Chittoor 1,971, Anantapuramu 1,215 and Visakhapatnam 1,054.

The remaining nine districts added new cases in only three digits, with Vizianagaram logging the lowest 362.

East Godavari also has the highest number of 31,386 active cases while Chittoor and Prakasam districts have just about 20,000 each.

Five districts have between 10,000 and 15,000 active cases each while another five have less than 10,000 each, with Anantapuramu at the bottom of the chart with 4,849.

Chittoor district continued to report more Covid-19 fatalities, adding 14 more to its count.

Prakasam and West Godavari district reported nine fresh deaths each, Anantapuramu, East Godavari, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam eight each, Krishna and Vizianagaram six each, Kurnool and SPS Nellore five each and Guntur and Kadapa four each.

