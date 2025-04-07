Itanagar, Apr 7 (PTI) To enhance youth employability in Arunachal Pradesh, the Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (SDE) department on Monday inked a pact with a non-profit organisation to roll out latest skills programme across all Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the state.

The initiative, formalised through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Wadhwani Skill Network (WSN) of Wadhwani Foundation, aims to equip ITI trainees with essential employability skills, including communication, adaptability, teamwork, critical thinking and workplace etiquette, making them job-ready in the dynamic job market, a statement said here.

The MoU was signed in the presence of state Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Nyato Dukam, who emphasised the government's commitment to holistic development of ITI trainees.

"This collaboration is a milestone in preparing our youth for real-world challenges. It is not just about technical know-how, but the life and soft skills that drive career success," Dukam said in his address.

The minister also confirmed that the programme would be implemented immediately across all ITIs in the state.

Skill development and entrepreneurship commissioner Saugat Biswas in his address highlighted that the initiative is aligned with Directorate General of Training (DGT) norms and will adopt a hybrid learning model, blending digital, self-paced content with faculty-led classroom sessions.

Executive vice-president of Wadhwani Foundation, Sunil Dahiya, in his deliberations reiterated the value of the collaboration, asserting that bridging the gap between technical skills and workplace-readiness is crucial for ensuring true employability.

The MoU signing ceremony was also attended by skill development director Sibo Passing, deputy director K V Lincon, assistant director Gyati Kacho and senior consultants Suman Shukla and Vivek Raturi, among others.

