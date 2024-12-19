Mira Road, December 19: A shocking incident of a stray dog attack has come to light from Mumbai's neighbouring Thane, where an eight-year-old boy allegedly suffered severe injuries after being attacked by a stray dog in Mira Road. The alleged stray dog attack took place on Monday evening, December 16, when the minor boy was playing football outside his house.

Stray Dog Bites Minor Boy on the Face and Head

The victim, who suffered serious injuries to his head and mouth, was later identified as Daksh Rawat. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the unfortunate incident occurred at around 9 PM on Monday in Mira Road's Poonam Sagar area. It is learned that the minor boy was playing football with his friends when a stray canine allegedly started chasing him. Ambernath Dog Attack: Stray Dog Attacks Child Playing Outside House in Khuntwali, Locals Rush to Help Minor; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Doctor Advises Plastic Surgery

However, even before Rawat could resist, the stray dog bit him on his face and head. Soon after the stray dog attacked Rawat, his friends informed his parents about the incident, who rushed their son to a nearby private hospital. At the hospital, the doctor advised plastic surgery as the victim suffered serious injuries to his face.

Canine Was Vaccinated a Few Days Ago

Daksh's father, Manmohan Rawat, said that his son had not provoked the dog. He also said that the same dog had attacked several delivery boys and children in the society but was not removed. After the incident, Manmohan approached civic officials who told him that the canine had been vaccinated a few days ago. Dog with Head Stuck in Plastic Jar Rescued After a Week in Thane.

According to civic officials, at least 32 people are bitten by dogs on average every day in the Mira-Bhayandar region. It is also reported that there are about 30,000 stray dogs in the Mira-Bhayandar region, and a few of them have attacked citizens in packs.

