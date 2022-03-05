New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Leading research institute ARIES and IIT Roorkee have signed an agreement to foster collaboration and facilitate the advancement of knowledge on the basis of reciprocity, best effort, mutual benefit and frequent interactions.

Furthermore, Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES) and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee have agreed to jointly sponsor research, development and consultancy; exchange of faculty members, scientists and students; exchange of scientific and technical matter; hold joint conferences, workshops and short-term courses, the Ministry of Science and Technology said in a statement.

“ARIES will facilitate to host scientific instrument(s) from IIT Roorkee for mutual benefits of faculties and students of both the institutions,” ARIES director Prof. Dipankar Banerjee

“The aim of this partnership is to bring the researchers of IIT Roorkee and ARIES closer to each other so as to use their respective strengths to jointly address interesting scientific and engineering problems,” IIT Roorkee director Prof. Ajit K Chaturvedi said.

The two premiere institutes recognize their strengths in research and education in one or more disciplines of science, engineering, management and social sciences, and their mutual interest in engaging themselves in academic cooperation, the ministry stated.

ARIES specializes in observational Astronomy and Astrophysics, Solar Physics and Atmospheric Sciences.

The main research interests of Astronomy and Astrophysics division are in solar, planetary, stellar, galactic and extra-galactic astronomy, including stellar variabilities, X-ray binaries, star clusters, nearby galaxies, quasars, and inherently transient events such as supernovae and highly energetic Gamma ray bursts.

ARIES hosts three existing optical telescopes 3.6m DOT (India's largest), 1.3m DFOT and 1.04m ST and the upcoming 4m ILMT along with a 206.5 MHz ST Radar.

IIT Roorkee, since its establishment in 1847, has played a vital role in providing technical human resources and know-how to the country.

