By Sushil Batra

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Five-time Paralympian (Rifle Shooter) Naresh Kumar Sharma has knocked on the doors of the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) to include his name in the list of selected shooters for Tokyo Paralympics in the R7 event.

The plea stated that the members of the Selection Committee of PCI of Dr. Deepa Malik, President PCI, Mr. Kavinder Choudhary, Vice president PCI, Mr. Deepak Sharma, and Mr. Subhash Rana on 08.07.2021 selected the shooters for participation at 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. The said Selection Committee of PCI deliberately and arbitrarily ignored the petitioner for his participation in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics in the R7 event.

The plea further stated and sought court's intervention in the matter, as the legitimate opportunity of the petitioner to participate in Tokyo Paralympics in the R7 event and bring laurels to the country will be lost, if the arbitrary, discriminatory and capricious selection of the shooter in R7 event by the Selection Committee of PCI is allowed.

The petition filed through Advocates Amit Kumar Sharma and Satyam Singh Rajput stated that the petitioner fulfilled all the eligibility criteria as laid down by the Sports Technical Committee (STC) shooting of PCI in consonance and in conformity with the eligibility criteria as laid down by World Shooting Para Sports (WSPS).

As per the eligibility criteria for selection in Tokyo Paralympics, the para shooter has to achieve a Minimum Qualifying Score (MQS). The petitioner has achieved the MQS in Lima 2021, WSPS World Cup, and AL Ain 2021 World Shooting Para Sports World Cup, UAE.

The petitioner has given remarkable performances in the past and his achievements stand testimony to his consistent performance. The Selection Committee of PCI arbitrarily and without application of mind selected Deepak to participate in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics in the R7 event in place of competent and deserving Naresh Kumar Sharma, the petition added.

Surprisingly, the Selection Committee PCI selected Deepak for his participation at Tokyo Paralympics not only in the R7 event but also in the events like R1, R3, and R6, the plea stated.

The selection process is not fair and transparent. The National Sports Development Code of India, 2011 obligates the National Sports Federation to judiciously select players to represent India on merits for major International events with the objective of enhancing National prestige and bringing glory to the country. Unfortunately, the Selection Committee of PCI has violated the said Code by not adhering to its purpose and objective. The Selection Committee has ensured that the selection process is not fair and transparent, the plea stated.

The hearing in the matter is to be held on Thursday by the bench of Justice Rekha Palli.

The petition mentioned that Naresh Kumar Sharma is an Arjuna Awardee, Rajiv Gandhi State Sports Awardee, and many other Prestigious awards of sports. He also represented India in 5 Paralympic Games Rio -2016, London-2012, Beijing-2008, Sydney-2000, and Atlanta-1996 in Rifle and Pistol events. (ANI)

