Gurugram, Feb 12 (PTI) Union Minister Arjun Munda on Sunday visited the Civil Hospital here to see the 17-year-old domestic help who was tortured by her employers.

The former Jharkhand Chief Minister also spoke to the mother of the teenager and stayed there for 20 minutes.

Munda assured all his help to the girl's family and also consulted doctors taking care of the teenager about her health.

"Tribal girls come to work as domestic workers and they are treated in this manner, it's condemnable," he is reported to have said.

According to the police, the girl was shifted to a private ward on Thursday.

She was burned with a hot tong in her ear and had to undergo an ear surgery at the hospital because of the severity of her condition, they had earlier said.

A husband-wife couple, Manish Khattar and Kamaljeet Kaur, was arrested for allegedly physically torturing the 17-year-old domestic help who worked at their house.

Police are also questioning the owner and an operator of the placement agency in Tagore Garden, which had got the girl the job at the couple's residence.

Both will be produced in a city court on Monday when their two-day remand gets over, said police.

