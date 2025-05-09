India News | Armed Forces on the Job: Amritsar DPRO Urges Residents to Stay Indoors, Not Panic Amid India-Pak Tensions

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. "All citizens are requested to stay indoors and away from the windows, keep lights turned off, and draw the window curtains. There is no need to panic. A siren will blow now, and we will pass the message again once it is clear," the DPRO said.

Agency News ANI| May 09, 2025 07:06 AM IST
India News | Armed Forces on the Job: Amritsar DPRO Urges Residents to Stay Indoors, Not Panic Amid India-Pak Tensions
Earlier visuals of blackout in Amritsar (Photo/ANI)

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], May 9 (ANI): Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the District Public Relations Officer (DPRO) in Amritsar has urged all residents to stay indoors, keep their lights turned off, and draw their curtains for safety.

"All citizens are requested to stay indoors and away from the windows, keep lights turned off, and draw the window curtains. There is no need to panic. A siren will blow now, and we will pass the message again once it is clear," the Amritsar DPRO said.

The DPRO also lauded the armed forces and appealed to the public to cooperate.

"Our armed forces are on the job, and we need to support them by staying indoors. There is no need to panic," the official added .

This comes after the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Earlier, Defence sources said the Indian Army shot down two Pakistani drones in the Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The drones were intercepted during a heavy exchange of artillery fire between Indian and Pakistani forces.

Meanwhile, according to the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, Pakistan also tried to target military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur, which are close to the International Border (IB). However, the Indian Armed Forces successfully responded to the attack, and no loss of life was reported.

In a post on social media platform X, the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff stated: "Military Stations of Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur in proximity to the International Boundary, in Jammu and Kashmir, targeted by Pakistan using missiles and drones. No losses. Threat neutralised by Indian Armed Forces as per SoP with kinetic and non-kinetic means." (ANI)

